Elisa V. AguilarEl Paso - Elisa V. Aguilar, age 86, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Elisa was born November 8, 1933 in El Paso, Texas.Elisa is survived by her husband, Ruben Aguilar; daughter Norma A. Sidransky (Saul), grandson Aaron M. Sidransky (Michelle) great-grandchildren Arielle M. Sidransky and Micah A. Sidransky, grandson David J. Sidransky, grandson Mark I. Sidransky, and granddaughter Elissa J. Sidransky; son Richard Aguilar (Corina S.), grandson Richard E. Aguilar (Renee), great grandson Richard Etienne Aguilar and great granddaughter Olivia Renee Aguilar, grandson Abraham Aguilar (Emily), great grandson Santiago Banks Aguilar and great grandson Joaquin Emiliano Aguilar; daughter Lorraine A. Lara (Mauro), grandson Mauro Lara Jr (Ceci), great granddaughter Nina Lara, granddaughter Ivey Miskimen (Bryan), great grandson Dresden Miskimen, great granddaughter Jaclynn De La Garza (Angel), and great-great granddaughter Issa De La Garza; and son Ruben Aguilar Jr., granddaughter Alanna Nicole Haskin (Joseph Shane), great-grandson Zavian Joseph Haskin, great granddaughter Zoeii Nicole Haskin, granddaughter Breanna Noel Aguilar and grandson Ruben Gerald Aguilar.A visitation for Elisa will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the Funeral Service to begin at 6:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East, 12400 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79938. Interment will be held at a later date.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.evergreenfheast.com for the Aguilar family.