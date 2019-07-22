Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
Interment
Following Services
Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery
Santa Teresa, TX
View Map
Elizabeth Ann Bethoney


1946 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann Bethoney Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Bethoney

El Paso - Elizabeth Ann Bethoney (Mahfood) passed away peacefully at the age of 72, surrounded by family and friends, on July 20, 2019. She was born July 30, 1946 in Steubenville, OH and lived there for 18 years before moving to El Paso, TX. Liz attended Texas Western, where she received a Bachelors in Spanish and later a Masters in Spanish and English. She also studied French extensively during her college years. Liz taught high school English, Spanish and French for many years, both in Weirton, WV and at Andress High School in El Paso. Liz was one of a select group of United States educators to be chosen by the French government to study for one year in France. That year cemented her love for the French culture and language. The next chapter of her life began in 1981 when she met the love of her life, Robert Bethoney, at an Antiochian Orthodox convention in Los Angeles. Liz and Bob were married in 1983 in El Paso, TX, and then moved to Bob's hometown in Massachusetts. Alexis, their adored only child, was born in 1985. Liz and family moved back to El Paso in 1994, where she spent her remaining years. She really loved El Paso. Her life was filled with family first, friends, faith, travel, different cultures, cooking and food, music and dancing, movies, and all-around good fun. Some of her happiest times were spent with her two beautiful grandchildren, Giselle and Jace. She is preceded in death by her husband, V. Rev. Fr. Robert (Bob) Bethoney and her parents, Edward and Nabiha Mahfood. She leaves behind her daughter Alexis Bethoney Gerena (German), grandchildren Giselle and Jace, her sister Marian Mahfood Jensen (Mark), Aunts Jamell Bettor and Waded Esper, and many cousins. The family is grateful for the loving attention provided to Liz by her wonderful doctors (Drs. Muneer Assi, Fernando Raudales, and Edward Assi), DaVita Central City dialysis staff, and caregivers. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Trisagion Service at 7:00 PM at Martin Funeral Home West. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. George Orthodox Church, officiated by Rt. Rev. Archimandrite Fadi Rabbat and Deacon Michael Sifuentes. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery in Santa Teresa. Mercy meal to follow at the Summit Hall at St. George Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The and the .

www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from July 22 to July 23, 2019
