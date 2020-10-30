Elizabeth Ann Gaidry



El Paso - Elizabeth Ann Gaidry passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, February 28. Known to generations of El Pasoans as "Miz Liz," she had just celebrated her 84th birthday. The revered Grande Dame of El Paso theater, she was long regarded as an institution. The El Paso Times referred to her as "a legend." She performed with, taught, costumed, choreographed, and directed generations of artists and students. In the 1960s; she starred in the historic Turn of The Century melodramas alongside Howell Eurich and Pappy Clark, helped found the Festival Theater on Montana St. (now the El Paso Playhouse), choreographed the UTEP Golddiggers, taught at Jefferson, UTEP, and NMSU. She finished her teaching career with El Paso High School.



She chose a career as a teacher, a mother, and an entrepreneur. Her years as the proprietor of Miz Liz Costumes allowed her to begin her real contribution to theater in the Borderland. For 8 years she worked with local clergy directing The Passion Play with venues that ranged from La Tuna Federal Prison to the downtown bull ring in Juarez. Working with Mayor Don Henderson, she developed an historical drama about her hometown, and oversaw the creation of the McKelligon Canyon amphitheater, now the home of Viva El Paso! as part of the US Bicentennial Celebration in1976. She created costumes for the UTEP Dinner Theater, NMSU Theater Dept., and the El Paso Opera, directed the Junior League Follies, and for 22 years was the driving force behind the El Paso Independent School District's Summer Musical Program. In 1975, she costumed and directed a show about Sarah Bernhardt at the Plaza Theater in order to raise public awareness of the need to save the historic building and in recent years produced and directed the first play presented at the new Philanthropy Theater for the El Paso Community Foundation's multi-million-dollar restoration of her beloved Plaza Theater. Donations in memory can be made to the El Paso Community Foundation, and the El Paso Humane Society.



In 2016, she devoted her 80th year to lovingly research, write, personally interview famous alumni, coordinate, and direct the massive production of the year long event of El Paso High's majestic centennial celebration.



Miz Liz was born in Homa, Louisiana on Jan 25, 1936 and was raised by her grandparents in Amarillo, Texas after which she made El Paso her permanent home. She was survived by daughter, Dr. Dominque Nehring & husband, adopted sons, cousins, and longtime cherished friends. The irrepressible Miz Liz is greatly mourned and celebrated by her enormous extended family and a city that is forever indebted to her for her lifetime contribution to its artistic and cultural heritage.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store