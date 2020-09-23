Elizabeth Ragsdale Feuille
El Paso - Elizabeth Ragsdale Feuille passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2020. She spent the last few weeks of her life surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born to Elizabeth and Tom Ragsdale in Memphis, Tennessee, on Valentine's Day 1943. After graduating from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri with the outstanding graduate commendation, she went on to earn her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Her diploma proudly hung in her "office" over the kitchen stove. She married the love of her life, Frank Feuille IV, in 1966. They made their home in El Paso where Frank practiced law and Elizabeth became a real estate broker and later, a teacher. They were blessed with three children, Frank "Cinco" Feuille V (wife Kate), Mary Elizabeth McComas (husband Jim) and Forrest Feuille (wife Emily) and seven grandchildren: Milo, Charlie, and Ella Feuille, Kendall and Kathryn McComas, and Alice and Charlotte Feuille. In addition, she leaves one brother, George (wife Laura), and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who felt like family.
Elizabeth had a servant's heart and was devoted to family, friends, and community. Known for her auburn hair, sparkling blue eyes, humor, thoughtfulness, creativity, and vivaciousness, she was never shy of having an opinion. She loved to lighten the mood of a room, play jokes, tell stories, and converse on current events, all in her distinctive Southern drawl. Her creative tal-ents were abundant and seen in her oil painting, floral arranging, cooking and sewing. Her home reflected an eclectic appreciation of family history, travel, and bargain shopping. She was an active member of St. Clement's Anglican Church and frequently reached out to those needing a reminder that she and God loved them.
Elizabeth was strong in her faith and asked that her final wish to all who read this is that they know that Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior and pray that He will be yours also. She looked forward to eternity with Christ and once again seeing the face of her precious husband and soulmate, Frank. They did not depart with good-bye, but "until."
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
A celebration service will be held at St. Clements Anglican Church on October 3, 2020 at 4 p.m.. It will be live-streamed on YouTube to support social distancing. To log on to the link, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7K-OISkRPoekvY-A_6No6A