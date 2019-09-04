|
Elizabeth Karl
El Paso - After a protracted battle with cancer, Elizabeth Karl passed away on August 22, 2019 in El Paso, TX at the age of 42. She leaves behind her husband, Joseph Karl; her children, Evelyn, Thomas and Gabriella, as well as her father Roger, mother Elisabeth, sisters, Ruth, Carmen, Rhonda, Stephanie and Justina; brothers, Courtlandt, Martin, Sebastian, Konstantine, Christopher and Benjamin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was born on January 14, 1977 in Springfield, IL, to father Roger Schmuck and mother Elisabeth Lehmann. She grew up in a large family with five sisters and six brothers in San Diego, CA.
During High school at El Capitan, Elizabeth competed in Cross Country and Track and Field. Following graduation She attended the University of California San Diego majoring in English and Spanish Literature.
Elizabeth married Joseph Karl on May 12, 2005. Shortly after Joseph joined the Army, thus starting their adventure. Elizabeth was a stay at home mother who also managed all of the family finances. During this time she moved over seven times in her support of Joseph's profession, living in California, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas.
Elizabeth was also an accomplished writer with a few published articles in children's literature. She had a secret love of mystery novels and vintage stores. But really she relished in nurturing her children and enjoying all kinds of activities with them. This included playing Clue, putting together jigsaw puzzles, playing card games, but most of all taking care of her family through cooking, baking, and all of the day to day actions that keep a household humming along.
When diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, she remained dedicated to her family and in her will to fight her illness. She remained a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her final months.
Visitation will take place Friday, September 6, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home (128 N. Resler Dr., El Paso TX 79912) from 10am-12pm. Funeral Liturgy is from 12pm-1PM, followed by a graveside service at Memory Gardens of the Valley (4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM 88008) at 1:30 PM
The family would especially like to thank the staff of William Beaumont Army Hospital for their attentive treatment and loving care. Flowers are welcome, however a donation to The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Fisher House, or World Vision International is appreciated. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 4, 2019