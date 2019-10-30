Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Frances X. Cabrini Catholic Church
12200 Vista Del Sol Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
Elizabeth Marie Maldonado Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Maldonado

El Paso - Elizabeth "Liz" Marie Maldonado passed away on 10/22/2019. Liz was born in Killeen, TX on 10/3/1968 to the late Oscar Ignacio Burgos and Patricia Salazar-Burgos both from El Paso, TX. She is survived by her husband Rudy, four sons: Phillip, Matthew, Daniel, and Joseph. She had three sisters: Christine Burgos-Gomez married to Alex Gomez of San Antonio, TX who have three children: Alec, Anais, and Alen. Yvonne Lopez married to Mark Lopez of El Paso, TX who have four children: Samantha Avalos, Javier Avalos, Brianna, and Mia. Rebecca Lopez married to Jaime Lopez of Silver City, NM who have five children: Alexis, Oscar, Aaron, Michael, and Marissa.

Liz is a graduate of Loretto Academy High School and earned her Bachelors degree at the University of Texas at El Paso. She then earned her Masters degree at Webster University on Ft Bliss, TX. Liz was a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and owner of Alliance Counseling Service, LLC in El Paso, Texas. She affectionately regarded her staff and co-workers as family and she was passionate about helping children and families.

The arrangements will be: Viewing from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with the Celebration of Life from 7:00-8:00 PM Friday 11/01/2019 at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 North Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79936. The funeral will be held on Saturday 11/02/2019 at 8:30 AM at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church, 12200 Vista Del Sol, El Paso, TX, with internment to follow at Evergreen-East Cemetery 12400 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79938.

The family is requesting donations to the following charities in her memory in lieu of flowers:

El Paso, TX.

310 N. Mesa, Suite 411

El Paso, TX 79901

915.855.8700

Donations can be made on line at NTX.Wish.org

Using the "Donate Now" button and Donate in Honor or Memory....



10801 Gateway West, Suite 500

El Paso, TX 79935

915.633.1231

Martha or Maritza can assist with processing the donation
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
