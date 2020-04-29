Resources
Elizabeth Olmos Hernandez, 64, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, April 24, 2020 dying in her sleep at home.

Born on December 15, 1955 in El Paso, TX to Arturo and Oralia Olmos, she grew up to be a loving mom and wife. Among her biggest accomplishments were getting her BS in Education from UTEP and being an AVON representative, where she received recognition in their President's Club and Honor Society on many occasions.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mercedes, father, Arturo, uncle, Aristeo, aunts, Audelina, Yvonne Helen, and Socorro. She is survived by her mother, Oralia, husband of 38 years, Mario, daughter, Jacqueline (Marco), granddaughter, Bianca, brothers, Mariano and Arturo, and sister Yvonne (Edmundo). She is also survived by her nieces, Yvette and Ana Karen, aunt, Dolores, and her many cousins.

Services entrusted to Perches Funeral Homes and will be held at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
