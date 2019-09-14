|
Elizabeth Raach
- - Today, we do not say goodbye, Mom, we say thank you. Thank you for loving us deeply and caring so genuinely for our happiness, health and well-being.
Your tremendous strength and courage, coupled with your eternal enthusiasm and adventurous spirit have made us who we are today. Your legacy will continue as we instill your values in our children and celebrate your life with those who love you.
You fought the good fight, and you fought long and hard. While you will be terribly missed in this world, we know you are celebrating new life in heaven, surrounded by the eternal peace and love of our Father. We love you always.
In mid-August, Elizabeth (Libby) Raach, beloved mother, friend, teacher and world traveler passed away at the age of 74.
Libby was born in the Midwest to Clinton and Betsy. She graduated from high school in Iowa, received her bachelor's degree in sociology and anthropology, and her master's degree in education. A single mother, Libby raised her three children in Texas. She was an elementary school teacher for more than 20 years.
Libby was extraordinarily generous, adventurous and courageous. A life-long learner, she was passionate about traveling, opera, quilting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends and her PEO sisters.
A celebration of Libby's life will be held in Austin, TX later this fall. Details will be made available to friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Libby's honor to Conspirare at https://conspirare.org/individual-giving/.
Hoy no decimos adiós, mamá, decimos gracias. Gracias por amarnos profundamente y preocuparte tan genuinamente por nuestra felicidad, salud y bienestar. Tu tremenda fuerza y coraje, junto con tu entusiasmo eterno y tu espíritu aventurero nos han hecho lo que hoy somos. Tu legado continuará a medida que inculquemos tus valores en nuestros hijos y celebremos tu vida con aquellos quienes te aman. Peleaste la buena batalla, y peleaste por largo tiempo y de forma dura. Si bien se te echará de menos terriblemente en este mundo, sabemos que estás celebrando una nueva vida en el cielo, rodeada de la paz y el amor eterno de nuestro Padre. Te amamos siempre. A mediados de agosto, Elizabeth (Libby) Raach, nuestra querida madre, amiga, maestra y viajera mundial falleció a la edad de 74 años. Libby nació en el Medio Oeste, hija de Clinton y Betsy. Se graduó de la escuela secundaria en Iowa, recibió su licenciatura en sociología y antropología, y obtuvo su maestría en educación. Como madre soltera, Libby crió a sus tres hijos en Texas. Fue maestra de primaria durante más de 20 años. Libby fue extraordinariamente generosa, aventurera y valiente. Aprendiz de por vida, le apasionaba viajar, la ópera, bordar y pasar tiempo con sus hijos, nietos, amigos y sus hermanas de PEO. La celebración de la vida de Libby se llevará a cabo en Austin, TX a finales de este otoño. Los detalles estarán disponibles para amigos y familiares. En lugar de flores, por favor se pueden hacer donaciones en honor de Libby a Conspirare en la página https://conspirare.org/individual-giving/.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 14, 2019