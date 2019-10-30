|
Elizabeth Salcedo Alvillar
El Paso - Elizabeth Salcedo Alvillar was born on July 16, 1952. She passed away on October 17, 2019. She is survived by her son Richard "Trey" Fraker, her daughter-in-law Liz Fraker, her three grandsons Andrew, Conner, and Zachery, her sisters Mary Martinez, Marcia McNamee (Mike), and brother Bobby Salcedo (Sandy). She is also survived by her ex-husbands Tony Alvillar and Rusty Fraker.
Lizzy graduated from Burges High School in 1970, where she was a cheerleader for four years and Burges-in-Bloom Queen her senior year. Despite battling diabetes for most of her life, she lived a full life by any measure; full of love, full of activities, full of family. Lizzy traveled vast distances and saw much of the world simply because she set her mind to it. She could be tough with those she loved, but also emotional and forgiving. She held everyone to the highest standards, which she also held for herself.
Lizzy was genuine, strong-willing and as stubborn as they come. She hardly ever minced words, either good or bad. She was intelligent, curious, funny, family-oriented, spontaneous, and furiously independent to the very end. She loved her family and showed her love in ways that each of us individually could understand.
In her heart, she never gave up on people and those she loved. Likewise, those she loved never gave up on her.... all the way to the end. She will be missed.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Modesto A. Gomez, Inc., a nonprofit organization named for Lizzy's grandfather. Please send to: Modesto A. Gomez, Inc., P.O. Box 640916, El Paso, TX 79904
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019