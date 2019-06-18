|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Snyder
Antelope - Elizabeth (Betty) Snyder, It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Snyder announces her passing in Antelope, California on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at the age of 88.
Elizabeth Katherine Heller was born on October 20th, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. A lifelong Catholic, Betty received her RN from St. Anthony's in Terre Haute, Indiana. Betty worked as a RN at Hotel Dieu Hospital in El Paso and later as a Technologist and Technical Supervisor for United Blood Services of El Paso, retiring after 33 years of service in 1994.
Betty is survived by her son, John (Karen) Snyder of Lewisville, TX. and daughter, Becky (Charlie) Reyes of Antelope, CA. Grandsons Garrett (Brooke) Reyes of San Diego, CA. and Colton (Amaris) Reyes and great grandson Wes Reyes of Claymont, DE.
The third of eight children, Betty is also survived by her two sisters Marion Bell (Steve), Mary Morrison (Bufe) and nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband John, son George and grandson Christopher.
Betty was also preceded by her parents Charles and Marion Heller, brothers Joseph, John, Charles, James and George.
A longtime resident of El Paso, she cherished the many friends she had, especially her neighbors on Thomason Ave, and co-workers at United Blood Services.
Services will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 18th at 0930 am.
We were blessed to call her Mom.
Memorial Contributions can be made to .
The American Macular Degeneration Foundation or
Published in El Paso Times on June 18, 2019