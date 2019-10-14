|
Elli Elsa Blahuta
Chaparral - Elli Elsa Blahuta passed away in Chaparral, New Mexico on October 13, 2019 at the age of 86.
Elli is predeceased by her husband John B. Blahuta. Elli is lovingly remembered by her children Evelyn Powell, Richard Blahuta, Barbra Al-Ali and Marilyn Stroud.
Her grandchildren Jessica Twitty, Joseph Powell, Jacob Powell, Joyce Kellogg, John Blahuta, Christina Valerio, Michael Zanella, Becky Canoe, Clint Canoe and Samuel Stroud.
Her great grandchildren Neal Twitty, Hannah Twitty, Benjamin Powell, Brogan Powell, Lillian Kellogg, Ava Kellogg, Ethan Blahuta, Abigail Blahuta, Lynda Lou Valerio, Cody Valerio and Easton Del La Rosa.
Elli was born in Ellweiler, Germany in 1933. Elli enjoyed painting, music and being around her family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. Prayer Service will be at 9:00 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn with a Commital Service to follow at 10:00 am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019