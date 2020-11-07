Rev. Elmer Lynn & Janie DixonEl Paso, Texas - "And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away." Revelation 21:4Dawn to Dusk…Rev. Elmer Lynn & Mrs. Janie Dixon, passed away to Heavenly peace on October 30th and November 2nd of 2020, in El Paso, TX. Rev Dixon was born into this world on July 31, 1937 and is a native of Fort Worth, TX, born to parents, Howard and Opal Mae Dixon Sr. He was a graduate of I.M. Terrell High School in Fort Worth and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After an honorable discharge due to a disability from the Navy, he held many jobs including a short order cook and helping his nephew in El Paso with exterminating. Ultimately, he found Christ at Community Baptist Church before becoming a deacon and serving as Associate and Assistant Pastor of Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church. Rev Dixon also served as a Pastor at Westway Baptist Church. Over his years in ministry, he married many local couples and acted as a senior counselor providing advice and real life experience to many who were facing life challenges. His favorite saying: "You have to have a made up mind."Janie was born in Ennis, TX to Evelene Pinkston on April 21, 1940 and adopted by Daniel Brown. She went to Dallworth High School. Afterwards, Janie and her young son moved to El Paso TX In 1959. She met and married her first husband and traveled extensively during which time she had two daughters. Janie pursued many occupations such as caregiver, Lunchroom Supervisor, Assistant Brownie Troop leader and also served on the Water Board several years for the community of Westway in Canutillo, TX. She accepted Christ at a very young age and was a faithful founder and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served on the Mission and Usher Board for over 25 years. She then relocated to Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church. Janie served as Minister and Deacon Wives at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church and also served on The Usher Board as well as other positions. She was an incredible seamstress. She sewed many of the outfits for the ushers, lap coverings for the Ladies of the Church and pocket squares for the Gentlemen. This is where she met and married Rev Dixon. Her favorite quote: "Baby, just pray. "Rev and Mrs. Dixon were joined in marriage on October 9, 1992 in El Paso, TX at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church. Legacy…Rev and Mrs. Dixon are survived by six children: Janie is survived by three wonderful children: Ezell Brown (his children) Shalonza Brown, Ramonte Brown, Rashunza Brown; Evelyn Annette Rios-Hall; (her children) Jonathan and Sir Antonio R. Curington, Cameron and Caiden Hall; Donna Binford (her children) Stephanie Shockley, Mishaun Binford, Paris Hernandez, Isaiah Hernandez, Charisma Velazquez; and, step children Burnette, Emma and Laureen Binford; son in law LaMonte Hall and daughter In law Diane Brown; son in mention David Rios; and, a sister, Georgia Lake. Reverend Dixon is also survived by three wonderful children: Diana L. Dixon (children) Deanna Brown and Eric Brown; Marty Dixon and Eric Dixon, and an older brother, Howard Dixon Jr. Rev and Mrs. Dixon both have numerous grandchildren (11), great grandchildren (20), great grandchildren (2), and many cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss them dearly. Special thanks to their caretakers Yesika Carreto, Delia Armelas and Marissa Rosales.Rev. Dixon is preceded in death by his loving sister, Doris Jean Logan (El Paso, TX) and parents Howard and Opal Mae Dixon, Sr. (Fort Worth, TX) and sister, Lola Bowden (Fort Worth, TX). Janie is preceded in death by Her Mother Evelene and Father Daniel Brown (Grand Prairie, Tx), and first born child Johnny Ray Pinkston (Grand Prairie, Tx.).Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.The Funeral Service will commence at 11:30 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, TX 79935. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. El Paso, TX 79906, with U.S. Navy Military Honors for Rev. Dixon.