Elodia O. BrianoEl Paso - Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Elodia O. Briano, was called to her heavenly home on September 6, 2020 where she was reunited with her parents, Natividad and Maria De Jesus Orozco, and brother, Raul Orozco.She was a woman who loved her home, her garden, birds, and the color fuchsia. She loved deeply and ferociously. Her love and her strength were always apparent within her family. She loved her daughters, but her husband was her world.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years and love of her life, Cristobal Briano; daughters, Julie Briano (Alex Diaz), Christina Valencia (Peter), Carolina Avila (Bill), Carmen Briano, Elodia Schuster (Stephen), and Betty Clark (Scotty); 5 grandchildren, Erica Wells (Parker), Peter Valencia Jr., Kristina Avila, Christopher Clark, and Caleb Clark; and 3 great grandchildren, Olivia, William, and Charlotte Patterson.Visitation: Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm with Celebration of Life at 12:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service: Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:30pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery.