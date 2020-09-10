1/1
Elodia O. Briano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elodia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elodia O. Briano

El Paso - Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Elodia O. Briano, was called to her heavenly home on September 6, 2020 where she was reunited with her parents, Natividad and Maria De Jesus Orozco, and brother, Raul Orozco.

She was a woman who loved her home, her garden, birds, and the color fuchsia. She loved deeply and ferociously. Her love and her strength were always apparent within her family. She loved her daughters, but her husband was her world.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years and love of her life, Cristobal Briano; daughters, Julie Briano (Alex Diaz), Christina Valencia (Peter), Carolina Avila (Bill), Carmen Briano, Elodia Schuster (Stephen), and Betty Clark (Scotty); 5 grandchildren, Erica Wells (Parker), Peter Valencia Jr., Kristina Avila, Christopher Clark, and Caleb Clark; and 3 great grandchildren, Olivia, William, and Charlotte Patterson.

Visitation: Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm with Celebration of Life at 12:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service: Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:30pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
My deepest condolences Lody .May ur mom RIP. God bless U and all ur family in this time of sorrow......always, Joanne Duran
Joanne Duran
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved