Eloy Ramon Cantu Sr.
Eloy Ramon Cantu, Sr.

Eloy Ramon Cantu Sr. a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend went home to Jesus on October 19, 2020 at age 77. Eloy was a dedicated and supportive father, an unendingly proud grandfather and friend to everyone.

We rejoice and celebrate your great life and we cherish the memories you have blessed us with Dad/Grandpa.

Eloy joins his beloved mother, Marsha and lifelong friend, Gilbert Amparan in Heaven.

Our beloved Eloy is survived by his daughter, Pilar Contreras, Son, Eloy Cantu Jr., daughter in law Jessica Cantu, Susan Cantu, and grandchildren Diego Cantu, Ethan Hegedorn, Madison Hegedorn, Amaia Cantu, and Ava Contreras.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 11:00-1:00 p.m., prayer service 1:00-2:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East 10950 Pellicano Dr. followed by procession to Evergreen Cemetery East.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
