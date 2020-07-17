Elpidia Ayala

Elpidia AyalaEl Paso - Elpidia G. Ayala, 91, of El Paso, Tx passed away on July 14, 2020. Mrs. Ayala was born in Durango, Mexico on March 4, 1929 to Jose and Consuelo R. Garcia.She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband Aurelio Ayala A. She is survived by her two daughters Blanca Ayala Rojas (Andy), Sandra Ayala Freeman (Rodrick), four grandchildren CJ. Chavez (Yvonne), Anna Freeman, Brittany Freeman and Tiffany Freeman. Three great-grandchildren Kimberlie Nicole Chavez, Leo Jando Vega, Katalia Ahnrae Freeman Edwards, and Axel Jesus Rivera. Twin sisters Belen Regalado and Irene Villa.Viewing and Rosary Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. El Paso, TX 79904Funeral Service will be at 1pm on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the funeral home.Graveside service will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps Dr. El Paso, TX 79904In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the El Maida Shriners of El Paso (915) 562-1444.Due to COVID19 pandemic, all services will be restricted to only immediate family.