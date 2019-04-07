Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. View Baptist Church
4959 Hondo Pass
Elsie Joyce Kilgore Wright Obituary
Elsie Joyce Kilgore Wright

O'Donnel - Elsie Joyce Kilgore Wright, 88, passed from this earth on March 25, 2019, to Heaven's Glory to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and her beloved husband. Born to Beatrice and Clarence Kilgore in O'Donnell, Texas, she and her family moved to El Paso in 1937. Elsie attended Ysleta High School and married Carl Wright on June 1, 1947. They were very happily married for 68 years, until Carl's passing in 2015. Elsie was a committed homemaker, wife and mother for most of her adult life. She and Carl owned and operated Wright Automotive for many years. A long-time member of Mt. View Baptist Church and dedicated Christian, Elsie was committed to God's work for over 60 years. A talented and avid artist and crafter, Elsie loved creating. She also had a passion for God's handiwork in nature. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brother, Buddy Kilgore. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Carl Lawrence and Sandra Wright, Kauai, HI, Deborah Kay and Joe Luscombe, Amarillo, TX, and Carey Lynn and Scott Bennett, Waitsfield, VT. She adored her three grandchildren, Joseph Nathaniel, Amarillo, TX, Ian Thomas Bennett, Denver, CO and Francesca Celestina Bennett, Burlington, VT. Coraline Kimmy Luscombe, Elsie's great granddaughter was her pride and joy. She is also survived by her sisters, Gerry Vandervort and Cleo Wilkin of El Paso, and Diana Melton and husband Ron of Henderson, NV, her brother, Johnny Kilgore and wife Dinah of El Paso, and many loved nieces and nephews. A Life Celebration will be held at Mt. View Baptist Church, 4959 Hondo Pass on Wednesday, April 10 at 11:00. Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made to the church. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019
