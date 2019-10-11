Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Francione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie T. Francione

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie T. Francione Obituary
Elsie T. Francione

El Paso - Elsie T. Francione died Oct 9, 2019 age 107. She was a El Paso resident since 1946. She retired after 20 years from the National Labor Relations Board. She had been active in many organizations including: Catholic Daughters, Ladies of Charity, LULAC, Ladies League and St. Ann Circle of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Emmett Francione, her son Ronald Perryman and grandson Troy Selinger. Survivors include her children Roberta Emerick, Stanley Perryman (Ruth), and Sandra Ahern (Jim). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren Mark, Mary, Annie, Ronnie, Deborah, Leah, Nevin, Tracy, Tina, Sean, Daniel, Thomas and Lisa; as well as by 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Services: Visitation Monday Oct 14 at Martin Funeral Home West 5-9pm (Rosary @ 7pm); Mass Tuesday, 11:00 am Oct 15 at Queen of Peace followed by burial at Restlawn Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now