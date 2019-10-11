|
|
Elsie T. Francione
El Paso - Elsie T. Francione died Oct 9, 2019 age 107. She was a El Paso resident since 1946. She retired after 20 years from the National Labor Relations Board. She had been active in many organizations including: Catholic Daughters, Ladies of Charity, LULAC, Ladies League and St. Ann Circle of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Emmett Francione, her son Ronald Perryman and grandson Troy Selinger. Survivors include her children Roberta Emerick, Stanley Perryman (Ruth), and Sandra Ahern (Jim). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren Mark, Mary, Annie, Ronnie, Deborah, Leah, Nevin, Tracy, Tina, Sean, Daniel, Thomas and Lisa; as well as by 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Services: Visitation Monday Oct 14 at Martin Funeral Home West 5-9pm (Rosary @ 7pm); Mass Tuesday, 11:00 am Oct 15 at Queen of Peace followed by burial at Restlawn Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019