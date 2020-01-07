|
|
Elva Carrera
El Paso - Elva G. Carrera, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricardo Carrera, Sr. Elva is survived by her children; Ricardo Carrera Jr., Maria Teresa Marquez, Sylvia Fernandez and Edna Sanchez; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; and brother, Saul Gutierrez. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9,, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9am at Little Flower Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332, a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020