Elva Ochoa Yildirim
El Paso - Elva Ochoa Yildirim, our beloved mother and grandmother passed away on April 8, 2019 at the age of 92 in San Antonio, TX. Elva was born in Durango, Mexico in 1926 to Manuela Garcia Ochoa and Juan Ochoa. She had two younger brothers, Juan (Chenillo) and Oscar who eventually moved to El Paso. She was married to Semih Yildirim and they had two children Sam and Belma.
She worked most of her life for BTK (Billy the Kid) from where she retired. She had many friends throughout her life and was very well liked by all. She had a great sense of humor and could always make people smile. She is preceded in death by her two brothers and is survived by her son Sam Yildirim and Daughter Belma Meyer, grandchildren, Jessica, Austin, Gavin, Karina and Asa Joel. Her dearest childhood friend, Elena Pratts, also survives her.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday April 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by interment at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts. "We love you mom"
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019