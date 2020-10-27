1/
Elvia Arenas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvia Arenas

El Paso - Elvia Arenas, 88, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Elvia was a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Humberto Arenas, sons Jesus Arenas and Humberto Arenas Jr., sister Graciela Alvarez, grandson Julian Arenas and various nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, November 2nd from 5 pm until 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street, with a Rosary beginning at 6 pm. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, November 3rd at Restlawn Memorial Park, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the committal service will be private for the family only.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved