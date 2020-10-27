Elvia ArenasEl Paso - Elvia Arenas, 88, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Elvia was a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Humberto Arenas, sons Jesus Arenas and Humberto Arenas Jr., sister Graciela Alvarez, grandson Julian Arenas and various nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, November 2nd from 5 pm until 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street, with a Rosary beginning at 6 pm. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, November 3rd at Restlawn Memorial Park, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the committal service will be private for the family only.