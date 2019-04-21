Elvia M. Rubio



El Paso - Elvia M. Rubio, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Elvia was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrocio and Julia Camacho and her sister, Bertha Alicia Quezada. She graduated from Ysleta High School and began working at Levi Strauss. Elvia married Jesus Rubio and they had two children. After 30 years of service she retired from Levi Strauss and graduated from El Paso Community College with a degree in computers.



Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her two children: her daughter Patricia Lerma (Guadalupe) and her son Jesus Rubio Jr (Veronica). Elvia leaves behind six grandchildren: Francisco Jr, Angelica, Adriana, Amanda, Julian, Alejandro; four great grandchildren: Annabella, Kailani, Ace and Aubri; her brother Amado Camacho, her sisters Mary Camacho and Thelma Dominguez (Ignacio).



As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Elvia worked hard her entire life but her greatest accomplishment was all her children. Her family will miss her tremendously.



Pallbearers are Jesus Rubio Jr, Martin Quezada Jr, Christopher Paul Aguilar, Francisco Javier Rivas Jr, Julian Rubio and Alejandro Rubio.



Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Drive, with the rosary being prayed at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home.