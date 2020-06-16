Elvira D. Garcia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elvira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elvira D. Garcia

El Paso - Elvira D. Garcia

May 30, 1935-June 13, 2020

Elvira D. Garcia, 85, passed away on Saturday June 13th, 2020. She was born May 30th, 1935 in Canutillo, Texas. Elvira is survived by her spouse of 63 years, Victoriano Garcia Sr., daughter Patricia Delatorre, sons Victoriano Garcia Jr., Ted J. Kelley, brothers Ramon E. Rivera, Juan J. Rivera, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Elvira is preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Rivera, her sister Margarita Diaz, and brother Maximino Alejandro Rivera.

A visitation will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Dr., with a vigil at 3:00 pm.

Pallbearers: Ramon E. Rivera, Juan J. Rivera, Victor Garcia Jr., Ted J. Kelley, Paul M. Garcia, Michael Rivera.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved