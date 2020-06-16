Elvira D. GarciaEl Paso - Elvira D. GarciaMay 30, 1935-June 13, 2020Elvira D. Garcia, 85, passed away on Saturday June 13th, 2020. She was born May 30th, 1935 in Canutillo, Texas. Elvira is survived by her spouse of 63 years, Victoriano Garcia Sr., daughter Patricia Delatorre, sons Victoriano Garcia Jr., Ted J. Kelley, brothers Ramon E. Rivera, Juan J. Rivera, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Elvira is preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Rivera, her sister Margarita Diaz, and brother Maximino Alejandro Rivera.A visitation will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina Dr., with a vigil at 3:00 pm.Pallbearers: Ramon E. Rivera, Juan J. Rivera, Victor Garcia Jr., Ted J. Kelley, Paul M. Garcia, Michael Rivera.