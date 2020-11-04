Elvira Garcia BustamanteEl Paso - Elvira was called home by Our Heavenly Father peacefully by the side of her loving husband Francisco. She graduated from Austin High School in the Class of 1958. Elvira was a very sports minded person with a passion for bowling. She had her own bowling team sponsored by her Father. She lived her life as a devout Catholic here in El Paso. Her devotion and love towards family and friends was evident on a daily basis. Her sweet smile would light up the darkest of rooms. Always in her prayers, she would end them with the phrase " Here I am Lord". Elvira was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Alicia Garcia as well as her siblings Alicia Chita Garcia and Ramon Garcia. She is survived by her siblings Juan Garcia Jr, Hector Garcia, Roberto ( Irma ) Garcia, Miguel ( Sadie ) Garcia, Concepcion Garcia( Eduardo) Rodriguez, Arturo ( Martha ) Garcia and María Luisa Garcia ( Adíel) Molinar. Her two sons Rafael Eduardo ( Veronica ) Bustamante and Adrian Stephan ( Mary ) Bustamante.Her Grandchildren Jazmine Venise Bustamante, Rafael Bustamante Jr, Breanna Nicole Bustamante, Alexander Rafael Bustamante, Allison Elizabeth Bustamante and Aidan Rafael Bustamante to also include the extended family as well.Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1690 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Texas 915-598-3332.