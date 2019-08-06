|
Elvira Gonzalez
El Paso - Elvira Gonzalez, 71, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Visitation will be held from 4:00-9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette. Interment following Mass at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Elvira Gonzalez was born on September 16, 1947. She was a part of the Bel Air community. Elvira is survived by five sisters and one brother. Elvira due to her disabilities faced many challenges in life but she was always loved and treated with care. She was always peaceful, cheerful, and full of life. She enjoyed listening to Spanish music while keeping a close grip of her "muchacho." Elvira you will be missed by all! For you have a special place in all of our hearts. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 6, 2019