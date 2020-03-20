|
Elvira "Gloria" Hall
Elvira "Gloria" Hall, 83 passed away on Friday March 20, 2020. She is a long time local business owner of Take Five Piano Lounge. She is survived by her children Aminta Hall, Lamar Hall and Graciela Aleman, 7 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren. Services are being handled by Perches Funeral Home, 7580 Alameda, viewing from 5pm-7pm limited to 10 people at a time, services at 7pm for immediate family only. Graveside Services Tuesday 10am Restlawn Cemetary for immediate family only.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020