Emilia B. CamposEl Paso - Dear mother thank you for all you gave us to all your loved ones. You gave us lot of love. You will be living always in our hearts. Abdon, Fidel, Carolina, Bertha, Armando. Your 13 grandkids, 22 great great grandkids, and 2 great, great, great grandkids Love You. Visitation will take place Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:30am with a vigil beginning at 10:00am at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment will take place Thursday, June 11 at 12:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services Entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.