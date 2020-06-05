Emilia B. Campos
Emilia B. Campos

El Paso - Dear mother thank you for all you gave us to all your loved ones. You gave us lot of love. You will be living always in our hearts. Abdon, Fidel, Carolina, Bertha, Armando. Your 13 grandkids, 22 great great grandkids, and 2 great, great, great grandkids Love You. Visitation will take place Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:30am with a vigil beginning at 10:00am at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment will take place Thursday, June 11 at 12:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services Entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
JUN
11
Vigil
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
JUN
11
Interment
12:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery East
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
