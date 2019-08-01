|
Emilia H. Gardea
Tornillo - Emilia H. Gardea, 94, passed away on July 29, 2019. Ms. Gardea was preceded in death by her son, Juan Manuel Gardea. She is survived by her daughter, Socorro Gardea; sons, Javier (Julia) Luna & Alejandro (Lorenza) Luna Jr.; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Elidia Gutierrez & brother, Guillermo Hoyer and many beloved nieces and nephews; and Special thanks for their care and attention to Connie Gardea, Becky Lozano & Susana Quezada. Visitation: 6-9:00PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at San Elizario Catholic Church with a 7:00PM Vigil. Funeral Mass: 10:00AM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at San Elizario Catholic Church followed by interment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Fabens, TX. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 1, 2019