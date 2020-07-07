Emilia Romero GomezEmilia Romero GomezFebruary 18, 1925-July 1, 2020Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Emilia Romero Gomez was called to heaven by our Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Emilia was a lifelong resident of El Paso and moved to Porterville, CA in 1962. She worked in the Agricultural fields and as a Senior Companion for the State of California. Emilia was loved immensely by her family and those who knew her. She's preceded in death by her sons, Ricardo, Jose Alberto Gomez and Pedro Serna; daughter Delia Renteria and parents, Agapito and Antonia Romero. She is survived by her daughters, Carmen Bonilla, Beatriz Ramirez and Herminia Gomez, grandchildren and great-grand-children and a host of family members and friends. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with vigil starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by her Scripture service at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., 79935. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.