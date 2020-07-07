1/1
Emilia Romero Gomez
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emilia Romero Gomez

Emilia Romero Gomez

February 18, 1925-July 1, 2020

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Emilia Romero Gomez was called to heaven by our Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Emilia was a lifelong resident of El Paso and moved to Porterville, CA in 1962. She worked in the Agricultural fields and as a Senior Companion for the State of California. Emilia was loved immensely by her family and those who knew her. She's preceded in death by her sons, Ricardo, Jose Alberto Gomez and Pedro Serna; daughter Delia Renteria and parents, Agapito and Antonia Romero. She is survived by her daughters, Carmen Bonilla, Beatriz Ramirez and Herminia Gomez, grandchildren and great-grand-children and a host of family members and friends. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with vigil starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by her Scripture service at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., 79935. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Vigil
10:30 AM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved