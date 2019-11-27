|
Emilio Artalejo
El Paso - Emilio Artalejo, 92, peacefully passed away on November 19, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1927 in El Paso, Texas to Emilio Sr and Refugio Artalejo and was the eldest of three siblings. He was married to his sweetheart, Oliva Artalejo, for 65 years prior to her passing only nine short months ago. He is survived by his children: Hilda Velarde (Michael), Sandra Artalejo, Sylvia Artalejo, Nicholas Artalejo, and Nora Artalejo Lovett (Rob); his grandchildren: Leah Venegas Perez (Albert), Salina Venegas McCune (Sean), Francesca Artalejo, Cindy Siller Torres (Joe), Sean Siller and Nastassia Artalejo, along with step-grandchildren Davis, Sarah, and Cannon Lovett, his great-grandchildren: Mia Venegas McCune, Marcus McCune, Christian Siller (Sandy), Sabian Torres, Lazarus Torres, and his great-great-granddaughter, Salem Siller.
Emilio's entire life was devoted to his family. At an very early age, he became the man of the house and took care of his mother and two younger siblings until he had his own family with Oliva. A member of the Army Air Corp, he captured her eye with his tall stature, movie star looks, sharp dress, green eyes and thick, dark hair. He and Oliva tackled life together like Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire dancing in tandem. Not only were they perfect partners on the dance floor, but also in life in their repartee and responsiveness, nudging and challenge, the perfect balance and control, and the final parting of ways. He was a spectacular father to his children and always brought home the best presents from his days as a truck driver delivering in downtown El Paso.
Emilio was a lover of Big Band music and was always listening to, playing along with or watching movies that featured the music he loved so very much. His passion will forever live in his children who have such amazing memories going to concerts to see all of his favorite musicians like Lionel Hampton, Count Basie and Glenn Miller. Dad, we will miss you deeply, but we are so happy you and Mom are together again. How amazing it will be for Mom to see you offer your hand for the next dance. We love you.
The Family would like to thank Home Sweet Healthcare, Hospice of El Paso, and the four angels that took care of Dad until the very end: Anna, Lupe, Charlotte and Mayela.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church3729 Hueco at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019