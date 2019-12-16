|
|
Emilio Enrique Quiroz
El Paso - Emilio Enrique Quiroz, 66, was called to his heavenly home on December 13, 2019 where he was warmly embraced by his parents, Emilio and Adela Quiroz.
Emilio fully devoted himself to serving as an educator for YISD for over 40 years before retiring as a principal .
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Jenny Quiroz; sons, André and Matthew; daughters, Ruby and Crystal; grandchildren: Jayden, Jonathan, Jaely, Christopher, Emalyn, Amber; brother, Tony; and sisters, Irma, Len, and Adel.
Visitation: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa. Funeral Mass: Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 10970 Bywood. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019