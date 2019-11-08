|
|
Emma B. Ramirez
Ruidoso, New Mexico - Emma B. Ramirez 68, passed away on November 5, 2019 in Ruidoso, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband Francisco, children Mel Villalobos, Francisco Javier Ramirez and Aubrie Tina Ramirez, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Emma was dedicated to her work as a secretary and truly enjoyed what she did even after retiring. She was loved by all who came in contact with her and had no enemies.
Visitation will be held November 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. She will later be interred at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019