Emma Fernandez



El Paso - EMMA ALVARADO FERNANDEZ entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior with her family by her side on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Diego and Eva (Holguin) Alvarado; 5 siblings, who died very young; husband Claude "Chito" S. Fernandez; sons, Daryl Fernandez and Dean Fernandez; sister, Sister Eva Alvarado and brothers, Eliazar and Eddie Alvarado.



Emma was born in Carlsbad, NM and graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1944. She worked at Ray V. Davis Photography for many years in Carlsbad before moving to California. While living in California she was always ready to go dancing, to the movies or to the beach. She also enjoyed singing and attending parties with her sisters and friends.



The Alvarado and Fernandez families grew up together in Carlsbad. In grade school, Emma's heart would go "pitter-patter" when she saw Claude, the love of her life!



After Claude returned from Army Service in WWII, they married on April 5, 1953 and started a family in Carlsbad. In 1956 they moved to Carlsbad Caverns National Park where Claude was employed as a Park Ranger. Emma enjoyed being a homemaker, socializing with other Park Rangers' wives and working at the gift shop at the Caverns Visitor Center.



The family spent two years at Ft. Union National Monument, near Las Vegas, NM then relocated to El Paso, TX in 1973. Claude worked at Chamizal National Memorial until his retirement. Emma cared for Claude for many years before his death on February 21, 1981.



In her later years, Rosa Loera affectionately cared for Emma in her home for ten years. We will always be grateful to Rosa for her kind, compassionate care. Loving Hands Foster Home cared for Emma in her final years. We are forever indebted to: Willie Apodaca and her wonderful caregivers; Silvia, Maria, Isabel, Angelica and Martha. Also, Envision Hospice: Lupita, CNA; Samantha, RN; Maria, Emotional Support; Elva, Social Worker as well as other Envision Staff. Lilian Werthmann, Eucharistic Minister at St. Patrick Cathedral; Fr. Stephen Pitts, Sacred Heart Parish.



Emma's devotion to our Lord Jesus Christ was evidenced by, praying the Rosary, attending Mass, and by being a devout Christian. Emma's family and others are inspired to carry on her love and faith to the Lord.



Vaya Con Dios Mom, "We love you forever and ever, Amen".



Emma is survived by her beloved children; Dale Fernandez (Margarita); Delia Fernandez (Tom Stephenson); daughter-in-law Myra Fernandez; siblings, Elva Juarez, Elia Granados and Henry Alvarado (Polly); grandchildren, Eric (Stacey), Veronica (Andrew), Claudia (Lorenzo); Marissa (Michael), Summar, Derek, Jade and Elise and 14 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr., El Paso, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas. Family will have a Visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service, 1399 Luisa in Santa Fe, NM. Graveside Service will follow at 1:30PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, New Mexico.



Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary