Emma G. Cabrales
El Paso - Emma G. Cabrales, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday August 09, 2019 at Las Palmas ICU surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents Arturo and Consuelo Ruiloba and her beloved daughter-in-law Bonnie Cabrales. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Juan, three sons John (Richelle), David (Ashley), Sam (Reyna) and nine grandchildren Emma, Atticus, Gabriella, Sarah, Gracie, Tessa, Kya, Georgie , and Sophia and many nieces and nephews .
Emma graduated from Gadsen High School in Anthony, NM. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and she enjoyed participating in Jerry Settles bible study group. During her life Emma raised her three sons and maintained a home for her husband who was the owner of Four J's Grocery, Den mother for her cub scouts, PTA President of Crocket Elementary School in El Paso and manager of a self storage facility in El Paso. Emma enjoyed participating in all the functions and conventions of the Knights of Columbus Council 8044 of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Paso.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm with a vigil at 7 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Drive. Mass will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10 am at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, 3400 Zapal Ave., El Paso, Tx. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley, 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa NM 88008.
Pallbearers: John Cabrales, David Cabrales, Atticus Cabrales, Jay Cabrales, Chuy Ruiloba, Michael Almadova, Peter Monarez, Art Ruiloba.
Honorary Pallbearers: Sam Cabrales, Peller Ruiloba.
Thanks to Patrick and Debbie of Las Palmas ICU and Arturo of Cimarron Park Nursing Center.
In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Santa Teresita Building Fund, 3400 Zapal Ave., El Paso, Tx 79922
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 14, 2019