Emma Luz Nelson
El Paso - Emma Luz Nelson, October 19, 1953- February 4, 2020
Emma Luz Nelson, 66, peacefully passed away in her home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Harry Vaughn Nelson, sons, Vaughn John Nelson and Peter Anthony Nelson, granddaughters, Jasmyn, Nicole, and Adrianna, and great-grandson, Blake. Emma dedicated her life to helping her community and was involved in numerous charities. She received many awards and commendations from the County of Los Angeles, CA, to the Los Angeles City Council, where she spent most of her life as a military wife and mother, before returning home to El Paso, TX in 2008. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, TX Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 602 S. Oregon St. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Emma Luz Nelson was a dedicated loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all. She will be forever missed and never forgotten...."Rest in Peace ", Amen
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020