Emma Narro Saavedra
Emma Narro Saavedra

El Paso - Our beloved Emma Narro Saavedra, 91, was called to her heavenly home on October 20, 2020 where she was warmly embraced by her daughter, Maria S. Gonzalez; grandsons, Ralph III & Eric; parents, Manuel & Isabel Narro; brother, Miguel Narro; and sister, Eva Narro.

Emma was one of a kind. She was a loving mother who loved unconditionally. Just as she loved us, we love her and will miss her very much.

Left to cherish her memory her children, Ralph A. Saavedra Jr., Francisco Saavedra, David Saavedra, Mario A. Saavedra, Margie S. Guzman, Armando M. Saavedra, Elizabeth R. Saavedra, and Ruben Saavedra and their father, Rafael A. Saavedra Sr.

Left to carry her legacy are her grandchildren: David, Michael, Joe, Aaron, Mario Jr. Yvette, Omar (grandma's consentido who held a special place in her heart), Delfino, Eduardo, Stephanie, Luis, Priscilla, Francisco, Patricia, Manny, Anthony, Robert, Christopher, Angel, Rosalinda, Ilen, and 30 great grandchildren.

She will also be missed by brothers, Manuel Narro, Fernando Narro; and sister, Alicia Narro.

With the love you placed in our hearts, you will remain with us forever. Te queremos mucho reina.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
