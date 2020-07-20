Emma Teresita NunezEl Paso - Emma T. Nunez, 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, a resident of El Paso for 63 years. Mrs. Nunez is survived by her husband of 52 years, Oscar Nunez; her son, Oscar Nunez, Jr. of San Diego, CA; 2 daughters, Laura Haddock of Gilbert, AZ, and Christina Blakemore of Lynden, WA, her granddaughter and 4 grandsons; 3 sisters, Martha Riggs of El Paso, TX, Norma Nagaty of Bartlesville, OK, and Carmen Charles of Union, OH.Mrs. Nunez was born in Ciudad Juarez, Chih., Mexico on October 3, 1945 and was preceded in death by her sister Julieta De Mayo, her brother Humberto Portillo, Jr., and her parents Julieta and Humberto Portillo.She worked at the US Attorney's Office in El Paso for 17 years and was a member of Christ the Savior Catholic Church.Visitation will be Thursday, July 23 at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.