Detective Sergeant Emmett A. Williams (Ret)

Emmett Arthur Williams, age 89, a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas passed away at his home on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Emmett was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou Williams, also a lifelong El Paso resident. Emmett is survived by his daughter, Dorothy W. Brothers (Michael Brothers) her brother Michael Carvalho (Elena Carvalho), grandchildren; Sean Brothers (Leilani Brothers), Kirsten Brothers, Jenny Carvalho Walker and family, Christy Carvalho Popp and family, and Elizabeth Carvalho. Emmett's career began in 1947 as a fireman with the El Paso Fire Department at the central fire station. While he loved the job and the brotherhood of the fire department, he wished to become a Police Officer like his father and uncle. In 1949 Emmett began working for the El Paso County Sheriff's Department as a patrolman. Then in 1950 Emmett was hired, by then El Paso Mayor Dan Duke, as a patrolman for the El Paso Police Department. Emmett's 30-year career with the El Paso Police Department included working as a patrolman and as a motorcycle officer. Soon after in 1954, Emmett was promoted to Detective, assigned to the Juvenile and burglary details. Later, he was assigned to the fugitive-bunco detail and in 1963 Emmett made rank of Sergeant. In 1969, he attended SMU and became a certified instructor of Law Enforcement Officers and studied police science and supervision. Emmett had the distinction with EPPD as being the first police officer to shoot a perfect score of "100" in an inner-department shooting meet at the El Paso Police pistol range. Emmett was active within the Department's security detail for visiting dignitaries, to include Robert Kennedy and President Ronald Reagan. Emmett was a vital contributor to the Sun Carnival Parade as well as head of security detail for all UTEP Football Games. He served the City of El Paso with Pride, Distinction and Honor. Emmett was an avid fisherman, golfer and car enthusiast. He was our mentor, fixer and mechanic and will forever be missed. Thank you to Dr. Abraham Gonzalez and his wonderful staff and to Hospice El Paso. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West, with Chaplain Sam Faraone officiating. Interment will follow at Rest lawn Memorial Park, 8700 Dyer with El Paso Police Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary