Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Emogene Fitzgerald


1928 - 2019
Emogene Fitzgerald Obituary
Emogene Fitzgerald

El Paso - Emogene Fitzgerald, born in Sagamore, PA on December 13, 1928, passed away quietly at her residence surrounded by her loved ones on October 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Fitzgerald and is survived by her three children and their spouses, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Emogene always loved and served the Lord, volunteered at Del Sol Medical Center and touched many hearts with her constant and beautiful smile. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes association. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
