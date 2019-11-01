|
|
Emogene Fitzgerald
El Paso - Emogene Fitzgerald, born in Sagamore, PA on December 13, 1928, passed away quietly at her residence surrounded by her loved ones on October 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Fitzgerald and is survived by her three children and their spouses, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Emogene always loved and served the Lord, volunteered at Del Sol Medical Center and touched many hearts with her constant and beautiful smile. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes association. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019