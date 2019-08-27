Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Resources
Enedina Camarena Flores Obituary
Enedina Camarena Flores

El Paso - Enedina Camarena Flores, 80, passed away August 21, 2019 in Henderson, Nevada. She is survived by her loving husband Ramon Flores, Son Roberto Flores (Connie), grandchildren Erica Martinez (Juan) and Robert C. Flores (Sarah Elizabeth), great grandchildren Eric, Samantha and Brendan Jacob, brothers Guy, John, Armando, Jesus and sisters Alma, Vivian and Norma.

Visitation will be held Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery, 4900 McNutt Rd.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 27, 2019
