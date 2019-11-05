|
|
In Loving Memory of
Enrique Barraza, Jr.
10/11/1980 - 11/07/2010
Hey Junior, first off God bless your soul and I hope you are resting in peace with grandma, grandpa, mama & papa. We all love & miss you with a tremendous ache in our hearts. Your nephew and nieces are growing bigger and Mom & Dad are looking older & grayer. Me? I'm looking amazing as usual. I love you, brother. Please watch over us & keep us safe. See you on the other side.
We love you.
Mom, Dad, Leigha, Nathan, Emma, Ellie and Me
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019