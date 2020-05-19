|
|
Enrique "Rikis" Camacho
El Paso - Enrique "Rikis" Camacho, 84, lifelong resident of El Paso, TX, born on December 28, 1935, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha C. Camacho, daughter Margaret E., sons Enrique Jr, and Joseph John, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and siblings Antonia and Eduardo Camacho. Preceded in death by daughters Martha Patricia and Marylou, his parents Juan and Ester and brothers Ramon, Juan, and Carlos Camacho.
Enrique graduated from Bowie High in 1956. As a star athlete, he excelled in baseball and football. Later in life he was very active in the Pan American Golf Association. Though he was widely known for being talented in sports, he remained humble. Rikis was a hardworking, dedicated employee of the El Paso Natural Gas Company for 35 years. He was a loving husband and father who always put family first. He was very charismatic and loved by many. Rikis brought joy to others with his great personality, enjoyed dancing and was always the life of the party. He loved and treasured his lifelong friends as well as those he met along the way.
Pallbearers: Enrique Camacho Jr, Enrique Camacho III, Joseph Camacho Jr, Rylan Camacho, Lawrence Rocha, Christopher Medina, Erik Jimenez, Steven Wantuck
Gratitude is extended to Dr. Marielena Gonzalez-Sozer, Dr. Ediberto Soto-Cora, Dr. Juan Gonzalez and their staff, Pradeep, Jackie, and Jocelyn from Tender Care Home Health.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 22, at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with a Scripture Service at 2:00 pm. Laid to rest on Saturday, May 23, Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd at 10:00 am. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020