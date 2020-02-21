Resources
Enrique "Raca" Campos Jr.

Enrique "Raca" Campos Jr. Obituary
Enrique "Raca" Campos Jr.

Enrique "Raca" Campos Jr. went to Heaven on February 19, 2020, he is survived by his loving wife Estela Soto Campos of 57 yrs. and children Enrique "Ricky", Annette, and Ernesto "Ernie" Campos, grandchildren Jose "Joe"(Dora) and Stevie Ray Macias(Jennifer), Victoria and Alejandro Campos and 7 great grandchildren. Services will be at Perches Funeral Home, 2600 Yandell, viewing 4PM - 9PM, Rosary 6PM, Mass 11AM at Guardian Angel 3021 Frutas Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
