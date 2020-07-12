Enrique David BeltranEl Paso - Enrique David Beltran (age 60), affectionately known as Kiki, was called home by our heavenly Father on July 10, 2020, after valiantly fighting an extended battle with heart disease and related health complications. Kiki is preceded in death by his father, Federico Beltran, and his stepfather, Rodolfo Gonzalez, who raised him since he was just a few years old. Kiki is survived by his devoted wife of 16 years, Sandra Hughes, and their fur baby Scratches. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Virginia Gonzalez, and his children Jodie Beltran (Oscar), Jesse Beltran, Jackie Beltran, Almita Coleman (Ray), and his stepdaughter, Miranda Hernandez (Rick); his siblings Fred Beltran Jr (Emma), Michael Beltran (Dianne), Myrna Quinones (Manny), Cynthia Garza, and Yvette Carroll; 10 beautiful grandchildren and countless treasured extended family members. Particularly close to his heart were Meylani and Matthew Quinones. His life was made sweeter by his cherished friends, including Ron, David, Gilbert, Gaby, Chuy, and Gus. Kiki was passionate about many things in life, including music, dancing, bad jokes, and fast cars, but his greatest enjoyments were sports and the Dallas Cowboys. After graduating from Riverside High School in El Paso, he continued his education at Pan American University, where he made a name for himself as a shortstop for the PAU Broncs. After graduation, he was drafted by the Mexican Baseball League where he played professionally for 3 years before continuing on to teach and coach at several YISD schools. The highlight of his career was the time he spent serving as a PE coach at his beloved Robert F Kennedy Pre-K, where he was loved by students and staff for his enthusiasm and fun-loving spirit. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Sunset Funeral Home-Americas will live stream the private service from 2-5 pm on Wednesday, July 15. Please visit their Facebook page to attend virtually. A public memorial will be planned in the future to allow his many friends and family to attend.