Enrique "Henry" Dominguez



El Paso - Longtime horse trainer Henry Dominguez passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 61. Henry, is from El Paso, graduated from Austin High School, and was one of the area's most well-known and respected trainers. He ran his horses in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas but most of his horses ran in New Mexico. Henry recently enjoyed the winners circle at SunRay Park & Casino in Farmington, N.M. He was a jockey from 1974-1983, and worked as an assistant trainer for hall of famer, D. Wayne Lukas, trained under his brother Caesar Dominguez and Johnnie Nall before going out on his own in the early 90's



During his time as a trainer, Dominguez won 1,885 races and his horses earned more than $37 million. This year alone, he had saddled 34 winners. One of his career highlights was racing at the Kentucky Derby in 2012 and 2015.



Henry respected his team and knew it was teamwork that helped Dominguez Racing achieve its' goals. "Mr. D" will be known for his whit, his contagious smile and always willing to help others…never asking or expecting anything in return.



He was predeceased by his beloved father Francisco Dominguez and his brother Albert Dominguez (Lisa). He is survived by his beloved mother Julieta Dominguez, his loving wife Shannon Vanecek Dominguez, his beloved daughter Terra Dominguez, his beloved step-children; Katyee Elston (David), Allyson Purdom & Hunter Purdom, "James Ruiz", his beloved siblings; Ceasar Dominguez (Joanne), Oscar Dominguez (Cheryl), Jose Dominguez (Sandy Irwin), Leticia Gutierrez (Carlos), Sandy Tovar, his loving grandchildren; Marlee Callis and July Elston. Henry will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 400 W. Sunset Rd. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM. The Dominguez Family request all who attend to wear the color blue in celebration of his life.