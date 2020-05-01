Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Viewing
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Enrique "Henry" Gamboa


1947 - 2020
Enrique "Henry" Gamboa Obituary
Enrique "Henry" Gamboa

El Paso - Enrique (Henry) Gamboa was called to the Lord on April 27, 2020. He was a loving husband. Father. Grandfather. Great grandfather. Father in law and brother. A long time resident of El Paso. Tx. Henry was born January 1947 and In November 1965 he married his love Teresa spending 54 beautiful years together. Hand in hand they raised 3 wonderful sons: Ricky(Myrna), Eddie (Juanita), Robert (Pat) and a beautiful daughter Bonnie Cortez (Gabriel). He was proud of his 12 grandchildren. 5 great grandchildren, loved his sister Andrea Carrillo, and brother Gilbert Gamboa. Preceded in death by his brother Hector Arrieta. Henry had a passion for family, the Dallas Cowboys and was a proud Bowie Bear. His most cherished accomplishments were Manager of the Gamboa's Mets softball team, Manager of the Latin Sound band, worked at Farah, Goodwill, RGS (Cowan) Transportation and Union Fashion. His kindness and compassionate spirit will always be with us. He will be greatly missed and remembered by his family and friends. Viewing May 5, 2020 from 10am-2:00 pm with recitation of the Rosary 1-2pm. Burial to follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery 401 S. Zaragoza Rd. Funeral Service San Jose Funeral Home 10950 Pellicano St.
Published in El Paso Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
