San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Enrique Garcia


1925 - 2019
Enrique Garcia Obituary
Enrique Garcia

El Paso - On Saturday, April 6, 2019 Enrique Garcia lost his battle with cancer and was called home by his maker. Enrique was born January 14, 1925 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso. He retired from Greyhound Bus Lines after 35 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife Raquel. He is survived by his children: Jose Enrique (Cuca), Jesus Ernesto (Irene), Raquel Gonzalez (Ernesto), Rosaura Quintanilla (Jesus) and Rebecca Garcia. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and his constant companions and beloved pets Gracie and Markie. Pallbearers will be Jose Enrique, Jesus Ernesto, Jose Kik Garcia, Joselito Garcia, Jesse Garcia, Mark Garcia. Visitation Thursday, April 11th from 9 am to 12:30 pm, Rosary at 11 am at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 10, 2019
