Enrique Gomez
Enrique Gomez

El Paso, Texas - Enrique "Rikis" Gomez passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age 95 and joined his siblings and parents Pablo Gomez and Thomas Martinez. A native of El Paso he was a hard-working provider, devoted to his family, country and church. He fought for his country in World War II as a paratrooper for the 101st Airborne in the invasion of Normandy. His service was rewarded with the Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, American Defense Service Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Attachment (Quadruple), World War Victory Medal, Combat Infantry Badge 1st Award and Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII. His name is included at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., acknowledging his participation in the Invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge as well as being rescued by the French Underground behind enemy lines while his Mother received the telegram declaring him "Missing in Action".

Enrique retired from Phelps Dodge Copper Refinery after 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Consuelo, his three daughters; Irene Bernal, Martha Gomez and Enriqueta Gomez. His Son-in-Law; Mike Bernal. Granddaughter; Victoria Gomez; Grandson; Benjamin Bernal (Ryann) Great Grandson; Troy Lawrence Alba and countless nieces and nephews.

We'd like to thank all his physicians and VA staff for all their attentive care.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, his service will be a private one with only his immediate family attending. Condolences, personal comments or memories may be addressed in the Funeraria del Angel website at FunerariadelAngelCentral.com.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
