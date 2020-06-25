Enrique "Dopey" Martinez
1934 - 2020
Enrique "Dopey" Martinez

El Paso - Enrique Martinez "Dopey", 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, entered into eternal peace on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born in El Paso, Texas on November 22, 1934 to Francisco and Jesusita Martinez. Enrique was always a strong yet remarkably humble and caring soul. He devoted his life to loving his beautiful wife of 64 years, Olga Martinez and loving and providing for his family. He is survived by his wife Olga Martinez, his five children Sandra Torrez (Robert), Henry Martinez, Carol Martinez, Shirley Saldivar (Carlos), and Monica Ruiz (Tony). Proud grandfather of Chris, Jenny (Tavo), Victoria, Karla, Anthony, Aaron and one great-grandson Brandon, three siblings, Hortencia, Frank and Laura. Preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Amparo, Lupe, Memo and Juan "Bola". Please join family and friends in celebration of his life at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano St., El Paso, Texas on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama, El Paso, Texas, Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery-Alameda.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
